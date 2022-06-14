Reading boot camp works to keep kids engaged over summer break

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are keeping their minds, bodies and spirits active this summer.
Kathleen Simpson hosts "reading boot camp" in Parke County. Students in her program are learning phonics, cursive writing and more.
Each day has a theme. Simpson wants to keep the students excited while learning.
"We infuse everything that we do with patriotism and love of our country, and I did it because it's the right thing to do," Simpson said.
The reading boot camp is working on expanding activities for students across Indiana.
There's also a live stream for kids who can't attend in person. Click here to learn more.