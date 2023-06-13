Reading boot camp gets kids on track this summer

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are getting on track with their reading skills this summer!
It's all thanks to a Reading Boot Camp taking place this week.
Reading Boot Camp is a free program for kids three to 17 years old. It aims to improve reading, cursive writing, and spelling skills.
Tuesday was day two of Boot Camp.
News 10 spoke with the founder of the program about its importance.
"Our kids need this, and with the Covid lag, a lot of our kids are really struggling, and so we are pushing to keep these kids moving forward, and our theme this week is Words are Powerful!" Said Kathleen Alfke-Simpson, Founder of the Reading Boot Camp.
Along with the power of words, kids are learning to be confident readers, picking up books they may not have on their own.