READI grant going toward Crane's WestGate Tech Park

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) -Improvements are coming to various infrastructures at Crane's West Gate Technology Park.
In December, Davies county received $10 million from the state's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development initiative.
As Crane's West Gate Technology Park grows, so does the need for infrastructure improvement.
This grant will cover various improvements.
Davis County Economic Development Executive Director Bryant Niehoff says the majority of the funds will go toward the wastewater treatment plant in the area.
“Maybe some electrical upgrades and transportation infrastructure, roads, things of that nature will be included,” said Niehoff.
Last November, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for West Gate One, a new microelectronics campus.
This $84 million project will be held at cranes at Crane's West Gate Technology Park near Odon.
West Gate has already secured for semiconductor companies to go into the new tech park.
According to Niehoff, the tech park is expected to bring many new jobs to the area.
“There are about 350 new high-wage jobs that will be coming to the region. The average annual salary for those jobs exceeds $100,000 per year“.
Niehoff says this will have a positive impact on residents in the community.
Work is expected to begin on the Westgate one project later this year.