Reaching a compromise over rising burial costs

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Skyrocketing inflation prices are impacting people in the Wabash Valley in a number of ways. Now it's impacting the way we say our final goodbyes to loved ones.
It all started with a letter from a local funeral home owner sharing his frustrations over recent price changes for grave openings in Robinson.
People who have funerals by and large are older people and they are suffering already with medicine costs going up, cost of living going up, their gas bill, their electric bill, and everything else they have to pay normally as part of their daily living is impacted greatly by the rate of inflation now," Clark Pulliam, the owner of Pulliam Funeral Home, said.
Last month, the Robinson Township board changed grave open fees from $600 to $800 dollars on Saturdays, $800 to $1,000 on Sundays, and one increased rates after 2:30 p.m. This is because the township was losing money.
"Since January 2021, we have actually lost four thousand and something dollars [for these burials]," Larry Corder, the supervisor of Robinson township said. "We are not here to make money, but we are sure as heck here for the township and we don't want to lose money for the township either. We like to keep things at an even field if we can."
Corder says this is only the second time the township has raised these prices since 2006.
Still, Pulliam shared their frustrations at Thursday's board meeting. The goal was to reach a middle ground.
"I would welcome any kind of compromise," Pulliam said.
And that compromise came in the form of a unanimous vote by the board. Grave open prices on Sundays were changed back to $800 and increased rates now start after 3:30 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m.
"They ought to be fairly happy with those changes," Corder said. "The other changes are in line with what other places have and we are still less than everyone else [other surrounding towns]."
The hope is to continue to keep grave openings and burials affordable for everyone in the area.