Reaching a compromise over rising burial costs

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Some areas over south central Indiana have seen as much as 2 inches of rain this evening and more heavy rain is expected late this evening and overnight as a system moves in from south central Illinois and a warm front stretches across the area and interacts with an unstable and very moist atmosphere. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&