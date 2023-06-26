Reach Services works to lend a helping hand to veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They fought for our country. Now a local organization is providing them with a much-deserved helping hand.
Reach Services has $80,000 thanks to a grant from the Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs.
Intake Coordinator Jeremy Miller says these funds will help with rent, utilities, and other items for veterans in need.
"Try to purchase fuel cards and bus passes throughout the year because transportation is an issue for a lot of people as well so you know the money goes for that kind of stuff as well. And it's just really reaching out and giving back to the veterans of the community," Miller said.
The organization also has facilities that support the homeless and others who are in need.
