Reach Services warming center open for homeless population through Saturday morning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As colder temperatures set in, a warming center is open for Terre Haute's homeless population.
The numbers here at the warming center have more than quadrupled since yesterday.
Reach Services in Terre Haute is providing food, blankets and a place to sleep to help the homeless population.
It has partnered with the homeless council of the Wabash Valley.
They say projects like these are very important during the coldest times of the year.
Reach Services staff tell us this is important because it has been able to prevent people from suffering from cold-related illnesses.
Leaders say many in the homeless population suffer from hypothermia and frostbite.
Reach Services tells us the warming center started with five people on Wednesday and now has over 25 people.
They say because of certain rules, they are not able to advertise when a warming center is opening.
They say until the wind chill drops below zero degrees, they cannot open up.
When it does, people tend to come in quickly.
That is why they say numbers grew so quickly, and only appear to be going up as temperatures drop.
"It starts out slow, but the fact that we have so many people show up on the second day really speaks volumes to people realizing we do this, and really keeping an ear open for when it's gonna open again," said John Burke or Reach Services.
Right now the warming center will be open Friday night until Saturday morning.
They are trying to keep it open a little longer, but that is how long they are allowed to now.
If you would like to help donate to reach services to help with a warming center like this one, or if you want to find out more, click here.