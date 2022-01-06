Reach Services warming center open for homeless population through Saturday morning

Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING... The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12 to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana. Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.