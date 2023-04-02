Reach Services, Morris Trucking filled a semi with supplies to help tornado victims

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - There are so many stories emerging this weekend of people lending a helping hand after severe weather impacted the Wabash Valley
Reach Services, along with Morris Trucking filled a semi to take to Sullivan.
The truckload included work tools, gas cards, first-aid materials, and personal hygiene items.
These donations will help people as they work to move debris and clean up.
The folks behind this effort say they felt called to step up and help.
"It takes a lot of support to rebuild. For me, just to be able to know that I and our agency had a direct impact in this situation -- it makes a person feel good, and our whole community should feel good about what we've done here today," Charity Mouck said.