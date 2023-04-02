Reach Services, Morris Trucking filled a semi with supplies to help tornado victims

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday /11:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Reach Services, Morris Trucking filled a semi with supplies to help tornado victims

  • Updated
Sullivan County Damage

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - There are so many stories emerging this weekend of people lending a helping hand after severe weather impacted the Wabash Valley

Reach Services, along with Morris Trucking filled a semi to take to Sullivan.

The truckload included work tools, gas cards, first-aid materials, and personal hygiene items.

These donations will help people as they work to move debris and clean up.

The folks behind this effort say they felt called to step up and help.

"It takes a lot of support to rebuild. For me, just to be able to know that I and our agency had a direct impact in this situation -- it makes a person feel good, and our whole community should feel good about what we've done here today," Charity Mouck said.