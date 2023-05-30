Reach Services hosting underwear drive

If you didn't make it to the Indy 500 this year, you can still help Reach Services with its race to the finish line in the Undie 500.
Reach Services is collecting new underwear for the homeless and at-risk who visit Pathways drop-in day center.
They're seeking all adult sizes and styles, especially larger sizes.
Reach Service's Walmart registry is at https://www.walmart.com/registry/RR/325133c9-c032-4d08-b9a0-20c69e690d95?fbclid=IwAR1Ep3akJyyKAHzTPqEnrkkMaPfjeDMiu_g0iSWTLKIHa_Orb1scvhEqnFA.
The items can be shipped to Reach Services. Donations can also be dropped off at 1400 Hulman St. in Terre Haute.
Items can be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 pm. On Wednesday or Thursday or from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
The last day items will be accepted is June 2.