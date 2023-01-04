"Rather than just a number..." Universities, students sees benefits of dropping ACT/SAT requirement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Three years after most universities removed their ACT/SAT testing requirement, some local universities and students are starting to see some benefits from the decision.
High school senior Kaelynn Stallard is ready for her college experience. Preparing for those next steps came easier thanks to fewer schools requiring an ACT or SAT score.
"All of them were optional going through the application process," she said. "I applied to mostly Indiana schools and a few Ivy Leagues."
Stallard said the option to take these tests gives her and other students the choice to share their test scores or not with schools.
"It would have been $144 for all the schools to receive [the test scores]," she said. "So, it's really helpful for low-income students now because you know they can apply to whatever college they want to without worrying it will be too expensive for them to even have a chance of getting in."
Universities are also seeing the benefits of dropping this requirement. Indiana State University dropped its testing requirement for admissions before the pandemic. When that happened, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jason Trainer said the school saw a strong response when it came to admissions.
"It's a great mental hurdle that students don't feel like they have to report the test score," Trainer said. "There's just less pressure on what they received on this test."
Trainer also said the university found test scores were not a strong indicator of whether students would be a success at the school. High school GPAs were better indicators of how successful a student would be.
But, Trainer said the decision to eliminate test scores needs to be on a case-by-case basis.
"To think you can admit students without those supports and without that really thoughtful design of the curriculum is not something I'm sure all universities are willing to take," he said.
For now, Trainer said ISU will continue to go forward without its testing requirement. Something Stallard applauds.
"I think it allows you to be more of a unique person on an application rather than just a number," she said.