Rat "birth control" used to keep big cats safe at local sanctuary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is using a new pest control method to help keep its big cats safe.
The Centerpoint, IN rescue says it has been dealing with a rat problem for quite some time. The rats can chew through wood structures at the shelter, creating dangers for the cats.
Now animal keepers are using a form of birth control to limit the rat population. It's called Contrapest, and it works by making both male and female rats sterile. "Two rats can be responsible for 15,000 descendants within the course of a year," CEO of Senestech, Ken Siegel said. "You can't kill them fast enough to offset their ability to reproduce."
Workers at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center say it's a safer alternative to poison, which could end up hurting the cats at the sanctuary.
"A rat is just too much energy for the big cats to go after. They are handed their food everyday, so why get up and go after something you really don't need?" Head keeper, Rebecca Stevenson said.
"The little guys like these bobcats over here, they will catch them, kill them, and sometimes they will eat them as well. That is one of the reasons why we don't want to be poisoning. We don't want to hurt the smaller animals. "
In the future, the rescue center hopes to completely transition away from using rat poison, and only use non lethal methods.