Rape survivor speaks out as lawmakers debate abortion restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana House of Representatives is meeting this week to discuss Senate Bill 1. This bill bans nearly all abortions throughout Indiana.
Now in response, more Hoosiers are speaking up, some in favor of the ban and others against it.
Sabrina Ellison is one of those Hoosiers. She is speaking up as a survivor of rape and sexual assault.
"I never knew someone I was close to would ever do that to me," she said. "It took awhile to piece together what was happening because when you are being drugged in the process, you aren't coherent."
After years of shutting out this traumatic experience, it's all coming back to the surface as state lawmakers discuss new abortion restrictions.
"Since these debates have happened, I have had panic attacks," she said. "I'm unable to sleep at night. I have chest pain, a lot of nausea, and I am afraid to go out in large groups of people."
Right now, the Indiana House of Representatives is in an intense debate about Senate Bill 1, which bans nearly all abortions throughout the state. There would be some exceptions, including rape, incest, and the life of the mother.
Although Ellison has never had an abortion, she says the fear of what these new laws may do to the future of Indiana women worries her, like going on public record with their trauma.
"Women don't want to identify as a sexual assault rape survivor. They just don't," she said.
But the vote among legislators is still very divided. Those who are in support of this bill say it's about saving lives and those against say it violates women's rights and puts their health at risk.
For Ellison, she says it's not about being Pro-Choice or Pro-Life, it's about supporting bodily autonomy.
"I need control over my own body because I didn't have that control. It was taken away from me when I was drugged, and I couldn't give consent," she said.
After years of not sharing her story, Ellison says she's not just speaking for herself, but more importantly for her daughter, a child she had later on.
"I carried my daughter, and I gave birth to her," she said. "I don't want her bodily autonomy to be stripped away if she would ever be a victim of sexual assault."
The intense debates regarding how restrictive abortions will be in Indiana will continue through the rest of the week. But regardless of the vote, Ellison hopes women will continue to be treated with respect, kindness and dignity.