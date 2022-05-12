Rand Paul blocks bipartisan effort to swiftly pass Ukraine aid

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this coming weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&