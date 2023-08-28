 Skip to main content
Ramps near Vincennes blocked off for patchwork - here's what's closed and when

  • Updated
6th and US 50
By Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers heading through Knox County may need to find a new route.

That's because several ramps near Vincennes will be closed starting Monday night, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

Here is a schedule of those closures and a list of what will be closed.

August 28

The 6th Street southbound off-ramp from U.S. 50 westbound lanes.

The U.S. 50 eastbound on-ramp from 6th Street.

August 29

The northbound on-ramp to U.S. 41 from U.S. 50 westbound.

The same ramp from 6th Street to U.S. 50 eastbound. 

August 30

The 6th Street on-ramp from U.S. 50 eastbound lanes.

The U.S. 50 westbound on-ramp from 6th Street.

August 31 and September 5

The U.S. 50 eastbound lanes to Washington over the tri-level.

The U.S. 50 eastbound lanes to U.S. 41 under the tri-level.

September 6 and 7

U.S. 50 eastbound exit from U.S. 41 northbound. 

This is all for patchwork.

Closures will start at 9:30 p.m. and go on until 6:30 a.m. every night until September 7. 