Ramps near Vincennes blocked off for patchwork - here's what's closed and when

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers heading through Knox County may need to find a new route.
That's because several ramps near Vincennes will be closed starting Monday night, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Here is a schedule of those closures and a list of what will be closed.
August 28
The 6th Street southbound off-ramp from U.S. 50 westbound lanes.
The U.S. 50 eastbound on-ramp from 6th Street.
August 29
The northbound on-ramp to U.S. 41 from U.S. 50 westbound.
The same ramp from 6th Street to U.S. 50 eastbound.
August 30
The 6th Street on-ramp from U.S. 50 eastbound lanes.
The U.S. 50 westbound on-ramp from 6th Street.
August 31 and September 5
The U.S. 50 eastbound lanes to Washington over the tri-level.
The U.S. 50 eastbound lanes to U.S. 41 under the tri-level.
September 6 and 7
U.S. 50 eastbound exit from U.S. 41 northbound.
This is all for patchwork.
Closures will start at 9:30 p.m. and go on until 6:30 a.m. every night until September 7.