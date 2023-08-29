Ramp closures continue for Tuesday night in Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Ramp closures are returning Tuesday in Knox County.
Several ramps near Vincennes are closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. It's all for patchwork.
Closures will start at 9:30 p.m. and will go on until 6:30 a.m. every night until September 7.
Those ramps are:
Tuesday night
The northbound on-ramp to U.S. 41 from U.S. 50 West and the 6th Street southbound off-ramp from U.S. 50 West.
Wednesday night
The 6th Street on-ramp from U.S. 50 East will be closed along with the U.S. 50 westbound on-ramp from 6th Street.