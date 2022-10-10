"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley.
One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute, for the 75,000 street value on fentanyl. So I was actually talking to my mom about that, cause I've heard unfortunately a lot of cases where kids have actually gotten their hands on it, and it, unfortunately, doesn't always end well."
It's sometimes hard to tell these colorful pills apart from other prescription drugs or even candy.
Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police says an "Extra glance" can help save a life.
"These pills that are being produced through fentanyl are not perfect pills. If they're round, you have edges that are cut off or the indent that's on the pill, and it's not very clear," said Ames.
Although rainbow fentanyl isn't a problem locally, officers still caution parents to be alert.
"Make sure that you're going to houses that you know, make sure that the lights are on, and make sure that after you're done the trick or treating that the parents actually go through the candy with the child. Make sure they are in sealed packages," said Ames.
To prevent every parent's worst nightmare, Noble plans on taking that advice by checking her son's candy.
"Keeping your eyes open, being cautious, and checking only takes a moment, and it can save you from something you don't want to deal with, a nightmare," said Noble.