Rainbow Beach to reopen

  • Updated
By Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI-TV)- As the heat rises, the price of admission for a southern Indiana pool will drop.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, kids and adults can visit Rainbow Beach in Vincennes for one dollar. 

The discounted admission is a way to thank residents for their patience and understanding while the pool was temporarily closed for repairs. 

Vincennes Parks and Recreation Superintendent Chris Moore told News 10 there was an issue with the pool's filtering system. 

All repairs have since been completed. 

The pool will reopen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:00pm. 

