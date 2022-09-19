Rail Safety Week 2022 - thinking twice before crossing the tracks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday marked the start of Rail Safety Week.
It is a week that shows the impact rail-related incidents have on families and communities.
Here in the Wabash Valley, there have been several train-related accidents in recent months. One happened just last week -- resulting in the death of a man.
Many Indiana State University students find themselves running across the tracks in order to make it to class on time.
Erin Sweda is one of them.
"I have there have been several times, unfortunately -- that I've had to run in front of it or drive in front of it -- just to make it to class," ISU student Erin Sweda said.
If you've lived in Terre Haute long enough you're probably very familiar with being railroaded. Sweda, like many other ISU students, makes a run for it when she hears the infamous ringing, but the several recent car versus train accidents in the area have made her stop in her tracks.
These accidents are happening more often than you might think. According to Operation Lifesaver, every three hours in the U.S. a person or vehicle is hit by a train.
"I think it does make me think twice. I think thinking of my family and friends first and keeping those people in mind. My loved ones and what goals I have for myself in the future," Sweda said.
