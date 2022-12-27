Questions remain about investigation and potential discipline over racism claims at local school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Questions remain about the official outcome of an investigation into claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School.

The investigation started after reports of students racially harassing other students at the school. News 10 has repeatedly asked questions about the investigation and its findings with few answers.

On November 7, News 10 initially emailed Superintendent Rob Haworth and Teresa Stuckey, the Executive Director of Elementary Education, Title I, & Communication, about the nature of the allegations and the corporation's response.

"As with any situation involving student relationships affecting the learning environment and social emotional wellbeing, we take this information seriously. Our investigation continues and we strive to make our schools safe and welcoming for all," replied Stuckey.

Nearly one month later, on December 5, the Vigo County School Corporation sent a letter to parents acknowledging the situation, which the corporation said it became aware of in early November.

According to the letter, "...The Vigo County School Corporation brought in outside investigators to conduct a comprehensive, school-wide investigation into the multiple claims. As this investigation has progressed over the past two weeks, more than 30 students, teachers, coaches and faculty have been interviewed to share information regarding these allegations..."

News 10 spoke with former West Vigo Students on December 7 who said they transferred as a result of the racial bullying.

"I was basically held down and hit with a leather belt by two of the football players," Deandre Lowe told News 10's Kit Hanley.

Three days after the letter was sent, the corporation provided a statement saying it had received the findings of the investigation. According to the statement, the district would hire an "independent expulsion hearing officer" as it "begins to administer discipline in the upcoming weeks."

Concerned community members voiced their concerns about the situation at a school board meeting on December 12.

The following day, News 10 sent a public records request to the school corporation, asking to obtain the investigation report. On December 15, an attorney for the corporation denied the request. The denial letter cited student privacy, attorney-client privilege, and a record exemption for deliberative material.

On December 14 and 15, News 10 emailed Stuckey to confirm possible disciplinary actions against students and how many students were involved.

Stuckey replied, "We are not able to discuss student discipline."

Follow-up questions for broader information went unanswered. On Tuesday, News 10 again asked more broadly if any disciplinary action had happened. As of publish time, the corporation had not responded.