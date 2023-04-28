Questions arise in TH death investigation, now family searches for answers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman who says her mother was found dead in Terre Haute has plenty of unanswered questions.
March 30th, Southwood Healthcare reported to Terre Haute Police that Teresa Joy had gone missing.
Joy was a resident there. The facility said Joy walked away with neither an I.D. nor a phone.
April 17, police found the body of a woman not too far from Southwood Healthcare near Lockport Rd. Police have not publicly identified the woman pending autopsy results.
However, Page Joy tells News 10 that the woman was her mother, Teresa Joy.
The family has since laid her to rest, but this situation has left them with plenty of questions.
Page Joy said her mother recently had a stroke and also had four toes amputated. She doesn't know how she could have wound up so far away from the facility.
"My mom would not have walked all the way over there, into a gated area, and just crawled in a bush and die. Why would you do that? Her biggest fear was to die alone and that's what she did," Page Joy said.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They say more information could come as the autopsy findings are released.
Meanwhile, we reached out to representatives from Southwood Healthcare for a statement on the investigation. We are still awaiting a response.