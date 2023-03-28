Qualified Hoosiers can receive free healthcare training at VU

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is offering free healthcare training throughout the Hoosier state.
Medical assistants are on of the most in-demand careers in Indiana. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, experts expect the field to grow significantly faster than average.
Vincennes University offers free medical assistant training, thanks to funding from Indiana's Next Level Jobs Program.
Classes will be in locations across the state with different start dates:
- Bedford - April 3, 2023
- Fort Branch - April 11, 2023
- Jasper - April 25, 2023
- Vincennes - May 8, 2023
- Petersburg - June 5, 2023
- Lebanon - June 5, 2023
To learn more about the class, click here.