Putnam County judge to preside over contested Vigo Co. race

Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the case of a contested result of a seat on the Vigo County school board.

You may remember Eric Graves defeated Carey Labella in the general election.

Labella claims Graves does not live in the district and therefore was an ineligible candidate.

Judge Matthew Headley of Putnam County will preside over the case.

Vigo County Judge Sarah Mullican recused herself, citing a conflict of interest.

Judge Headley set a pre-trial conference by telephone for December 5.

