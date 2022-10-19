 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive

Putin declares martial law in four occupied regions as Kyiv presses offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin, here attending a meeting in Astana on October 13, announces martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin has sought to annex.

 Vyacheslav Prokofyev/AFP/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he has signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law.

The regions are Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia does not control the entirety of those regions and is in a hasty retreat in Kherson after Ukrainian forces regained territory there.

But Putin nonetheless said he would impose the policy during a scheduled Security Council meeting.

Russian-installed leaders in Kherson region earlier Wednesday began massively ramping up the relocation of up to 60,000 people amid warnings over Russia's ability to withstand a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"In this regard, let me remind you that in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, martial law was in effect before joining Russia," Putin said during a televised address.

"Now we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation," he said.

"Therefore, I signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation, so it will be immediately sent to the Federation Council," Putin said.

Russia's Federation Council will consider Putin's decree on martial law in the regions as soon as possible, said Andrei Klishas, chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation, in a statement on his Telegram channel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

