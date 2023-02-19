Purdue University trains AI to be more trustworthy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/WTHI) - Purdue University professionals are trying to train AI technologies to be more trustworthy.
Artificial intelligence is one of the most revolutionary technologies used to improve people's lives. However, sometimes it can be used for bad purposes that can lead to destruction.
Purdue officials say that AI needs to be easy to use and understand. They are in the process of training AI to have more human values like trustworthiness.
"Trustworthy means it has to be safe. People have to understand it. This is also essential because if you don't understand something you cannot embrace it. It should not harm people," said professor of computer science, Arjan Durresi.
Officials say training AI to be trustworthy will ensure safety in the real world.