Purdue University plans to use AI to map worldwide forests

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/WTHI) - Purdue continues with AI development by using the technology to map forests.
Officials hope to use AI to map out carbon accumulation in forests around the world. Data collected will be used to predict carbon rate changes and climate change in the future.
Scientists worldwide and local plan to submit carbon data to be reviewed by the AI.
Professor of forest ecology at Purdue, Jingjing Liang explains why they do this.
"The Digital Forest Initiative is focused on monitoring, measuring, and managing forest ecosystems," said Liang.
Officials are still in the process of developing the AI program for the data.