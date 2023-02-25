Purdue University officials predict the 2023 housing market

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue University professors are busy predicting the 2023 housing market.
The university reports that the U.S. is in a flux after the low mortgage rates during the pandemic. Purdue officials say that the housing market has gone up at least 6 percent.
This means that it's a lot harder for people to get into the market because it's so expensive. Professors predict that we'll see a slow-down, but it will not be like the housing market drop in 2007.
"In recent years, around 10 percent or even less of people have had adjustable rate mortgages. So, with rates going up, it doesn't affect them. It really only affects people who are looking to get in the market to buy a new home," said Aaron Hedlund, associate professor of economics at Purdue.
Professors say Purdue University students could lead the way in how the housing market could change in the future.