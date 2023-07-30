Purdue University experts speak on bad air quality

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI/AP) - Those forest fires are contributing to poorer air quality for millions of Americans. Even here in the Wabash Valley, we've had several air quality alerts lately, with the Canadian fires mixed with our hot temperatures.
Many believe climate change can impact air quality. Purdue University experts say the climate is now a little more than one degree farenheit warmer. They believe that causes problems for the air we breath.
"What this is leading to is certain areas are becoming dryer and more prone to fires..larger fires. We have about twice as much surface area every year being burned in these wildfires and that releases a lot of particles and gases that we worry about for air quality in human health," said Daniel Cziczo, Dept. head Earth Atmospheric Sciences.
Cziczo says the Clean Air Act has helped with air quality in the United States by lowering industry emissions. And the widespread installation of catalytic converters on cars help improve air quality as well.