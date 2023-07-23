Purdue spcialists say the strikes in Hollywood are creating ripple effects

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One specialist at Purdue University spoke on the impact the strikes in Hollywood have had on others in the industry.
Recently the Screen Actors Guild joined the Writers Guild of America in strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Because there is basically no production happening, costume designers, microphone operators, and makeup artists are left without work.
Rich Dionne, Chair of the Purdue Liberal Arts Department, compares this to when everything shut down in 2020 during the pandemic. He says it could be a while before everything cools down.
"We actually aren't in a different place than we were 3 years ago, where everything had to stop. It's for different reasons," said Dionne. "I don't know how long it will take for folks to come together on what the solutions will be. I know they can, but it could take months."
Dionne says compromises were made then and they will have to be made now.