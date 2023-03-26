Purdue scientists have tips for a good looking lawn this spring and summer season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Purdue University has some tips for lawn care this spring and summer season.
Officials say the best time to seed your lawn is in late summer. That's because soils in spring are too cold for seeds to germinate. You can seed in the spring, but it's best to keep expectations in check.
Scientists say using a tall fescue grass seed mix is best for regions in Indiana. They also have some tips when using herbicide.
"It probably would not be advisable to do some sort of blanket application of an herbicide, but you can always purchase types of ready-to-use spot spray types of products," said Cale Bigelow, turf grass scientist and professor in the Horticulture and Landscape Architecture Department at Purdue University.
Officials also say for safe seeding and weed suppression look for products that have Mesotrione in it.