Purdue researchers have developed first of its kind cancer therapy - here's how it works

  • Updated
  • 0
Researchers at Purdue University say they've developed a first-in-class cancer therapy.

The MicroRNA therapy slows cancer tumor growth. The researchers say this new therapy is kind of like the brakes on a car.

It works by tricking cancer cells into absorbing a snippet of RNA that naturally blocks cell division.

Tumors treated with the new therapy did not increase in size throughout a 21 study using mice.

Meanwhile, untreated tumors tripled in size over the same time period. The therapy is patent-pending.

