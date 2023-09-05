Purdue researchers have developed first of its kind cancer therapy - here's how it works

Researchers at Purdue University say they've developed a first-in-class cancer therapy.
The MicroRNA therapy slows cancer tumor growth. The researchers say this new therapy is kind of like the brakes on a car.
It works by tricking cancer cells into absorbing a snippet of RNA that naturally blocks cell division.
Tumors treated with the new therapy did not increase in size throughout a 21 study using mice.
Meanwhile, untreated tumors tripled in size over the same time period. The therapy is patent-pending.