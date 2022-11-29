 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a
line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph
this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Purdue partners with INDOT to improve infrastructure

  • Updated
Road conditions snow
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into colder weather, ice on the roads will be a concern.

Professor Darcy Bullock from Purdue University is the joint transportation research program director.

The program is a collaboration with Purdue and INDOT to improve transportation infrastructure in the state.

Bullock explains some new technology helping experts measure road salt stockpiles more accurately than ever before.

"So what the smart sensor technology does is it allows us to use a collection of cameras and lidar to accurately estimate the pile behind me within about one percent."

Previously, workers had to estimate their salt supply by looking at the pile and guessing!

Those estimations were normally 40% off track.

