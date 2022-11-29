Purdue partners with INDOT to improve infrastructure

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into colder weather, ice on the roads will be a concern.
Professor Darcy Bullock from Purdue University is the joint transportation research program director.
The program is a collaboration with Purdue and INDOT to improve transportation infrastructure in the state.
Bullock explains some new technology helping experts measure road salt stockpiles more accurately than ever before.
"So what the smart sensor technology does is it allows us to use a collection of cameras and lidar to accurately estimate the pile behind me within about one percent."
Previously, workers had to estimate their salt supply by looking at the pile and guessing!
Those estimations were normally 40% off track.