Purdue officials say there is a shortage in veterinarians

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue University officials say there is a high demand for veterinarians, and that the supply is low.
They have found that vets have heavier workloads and work longer hours, leading to burnout or fatigue. Because of the shortage, patients are being served at a lower rate as well.
This creates even more of a strain on emergency staff. Purdue officials say it's hard to predict when this shortage could end.
"But we do know, in the next 10 to 15 years there is documented demand for veterinarian needs and the demand for graduate veterinarians will continue to increase," said Jim Weisman, assistant dean for clinical education at Purdue.
Officials say that Purdue is going to do it's part by training doctors and nurses for positions across the country.