Purdue Global leaders speak on the nursing shortage; it may be a crisis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - May 6 through the 12 is National Nurses Week!
This is a time for people to thank nurses for their care and dedication in the medical field. But, the profession is seeing a shortage in the United States.
Some Purdue Global leaders even say it's a crisis. Melissa Burdi is the dean of the Purdue Global School of Nursing. She talks more on the crisis.
"Our population is growing. We have folks that are retiring, registered nurses that are retiring. So being able to add to the workforce, to accommodate the growing population, but also to account for those that are retiring from the profession is really important," said Burdi.
Burdi encourages people to support broader healthcare access, and to acknowledge nurses all year-round.