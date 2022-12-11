Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting 10 planning workshops

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting 10 workshops about helping farming families plan for success.
It's known as Farming Together: Cultivating Relationships and Having the Cash to Bring in the Next Generation. The goal is to help farm owners plan for the future.
The workshops will start on January 12 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and will wrap up on February 2. The workshop costs $30 a person.
A local lawyer will be available at each of the regional meetings. After the workshop, families can schedule virtual guidance sessions for individualized discussions with the Purdue team and collaborators to discuss topics of their choice.
The one workshop in the Wabash Valley is at the Purdue Extension Clay County Office in Brazil on January 17.
Other dates and locations around Indiana are as follows:
Jan. 12: Mooresville Public Library Community Room, 220 W. Harrison St., Mooresville.
Jan. 19: Purdue Extension Bartholomew County Office, 783 S. Marr Road, Columbus.
Jan. 19 (Central time): Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St., Kouts.
Jan. 25: Kokomo Public Library, 120 East Mulberry St., Room 100, Kokomo.
Jan. 26: Purdue Extension Wayne County Office, 861 Salisbury Road, Richmond.
Jan. 26: White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 E., Reynolds.
Jan. 26: Purdue Extension Harrison County Office, 247 Atwood St., Corydon.
Feb. 1: Spencer County Youth & Community Center, 1101 E. County Road 800 N., Chrisney.
Feb. 2: Huntington University Habecker Dining Commons, 502 Lake St., Huntington.