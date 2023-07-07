Purdue extension announces 4-H events at the Vigo County Fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If animals are your thing - the Vigo County Fair is the place to be. Purdue Extension announced its schedule for 4-H events at the fair.
The fun starts on Saturday, July 8 and last thru July 15.
LINK | Vigo County Fair Schedule
People that stop in can see hundreds of animals in the livestock barns. The barns open to the public on July 9.
You can check out the full schedule of events below.
Saturday, July 8
Horse and Pony Show 9 a.m.
Sunday, July 9
Horse and Pony Show 10 a.m.
Mini 4-H Rabbit Show in the Rabbit Barn 6 p.m.
Alpaca/Llama Costume Contest in the Show Arena at 6 p.m.
Monday, July 10
Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn at 9 a.m.
Rabbit Show in the Rabbit Barn at 9 a.m.
Sheep Show in the Show Arena at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Alpaca/Llama Show in the Show Arena at 9 a.m.
Swine Show in the Swine Barn at 10 a.m.
Public Speaking/Demonstration in the 4-H Meeting Room at 10 a.m.
Master Gardener’s Pollinator Activity in the Community Center from 12 – 3 p.m.
Cat Show in the 4-H Meeting Room at 6 p.m.
Swine Show Grand Drive in the Swine Barn at 6 p.m.
Goat Show in the Show Arena at 9 a.m.
Baker’s Best Contest in the Community Center from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Rooster Crowing Contest on the 4-H lawn at 11 a.m.
Master Gardener’s Flower Planting in the Community Center from 12 – 3 p.m.
Little Critters Show in the 4-H Meeting Room at 5 p.m.
Dairy Cattle Show in the Show Arena at 6 p.m.
Baker’s Best Auction in the Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 13
Beef Cattle Show in the Show Arena at 10 a.m.
Master Gardener’s Flower Arranging in the Community Center from 12 – 3 p.m.
Round Robin in the Show Arena at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14
BBQ Contest at the 4-H Lawn at 10 a.m.
Master Gardener’s Stepping Stones in the Community Center from 12 – 3 p.m.
Rocket Launch in the back field from 2-3 p.m.
Livestock Auction in the Show Arena at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Parade at the Main Drag at 2 p.m.
Achievement Night at the Free Stage from 4:30-6:30