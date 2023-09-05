Purdue establishes permanent partnership with Crane

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Purdue University, the Purdue Applied Research Institute (PARI), and the Purdue Research Foundation have unveiled an exciting new venture that solidifies their partnership with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWC Crane).
In a special ceremony held on Tuesday, September 5th, the institutions announced their long-term commitment to advancing collaborative research efforts in the realms of national security, defense, and semiconductor technology.
Titled "Purdue@Crane," this initiative will be centered at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park, taking the already strong Crane-Purdue partnerships in hypersonics, energetic materials, and trusted microelectronics to new heights.
This groundbreaking endeavor aims to establish a permanent presence for Purdue at the Odon, Indiana, center, right next to NSWC Crane.
At the heart of this initiative is a focus on secure and dependable microelectronics, spearheaded by a seasoned research director with a proven track record in defense microelectronics.
Their mission includes expanding the workforce and enhancing technology development in advanced packaging, reliable and trusted microelectronics, and electronic system design.
Collaborative efforts with local companies based in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park, starting with NHanced Semiconductors Inc. and Everspin Technologies Inc., are already in the pipeline.
The annual budget for this initiative is set to begin at $2 million this fiscal year, with projections of collaborative research reaching up to $40 million in national security by 2030, according to Purdue officials.
To ensure the success of Purdue@Crane, the Purdue director and a team of researchers and staff will be stationed outside of NSWC Crane, initially at West Gate Academy.
As the initiative progresses, the staff will expand, initially occupying 3,000 square feet of space in West Gate Academy. Future plans include a cleanroom facility in West Gate Foundry 1, a forthcoming microelectronics manufacturing center, which plays a vital role in Purdue's semiconductor workforce development, innovation, and partnership strategies in alignment with the CHIPS and Science Act.
Notably, the SCALE microelectronics workforce development program, administered by NSWC Crane, recently received a $19 million injection from the Defense Department.