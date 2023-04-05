Purchase agreement for Mullen Flats extended 60 days, waiting for project to secure funding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A future local low-income housing and diversion center is close to securing $15 million in funding. Leaders are looking for local money to get the job done.
The project is called Mullen Flats.
On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission held a special call meeting. The committee voted to extend the Mullen Flats land purchase agreement 60 days, until June 7.
The original purchase date was Friday, April 7.
Myra Wilkey is the Chief Executive Officer for Mental Health America. She says the organization needs this extension to secure the money and comply with its contracts.
Wilkey says the project is still on track.
"Depending on weather and conditions, it could take a year for construction. I don't want to say it will be up and running by next year, but we will be in construction and nearing the end by the end of next year," Mental Health America Chief Executive Officer Myra Wilkey said.
Wilkey expects to have the certificate of occupancy by 2025. The flats will be located at 2750 Elm Street.