Purchase agreement for Mullen Flats extended 60 days, waiting for project to secure funding

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Parts of the Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel. .Lowland flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into late this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Additional rainfall through this evening is expected to prolong flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor forecast updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&