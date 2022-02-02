 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow with a brief period of
freezing rain or sleet expected. Total snow accumulations in
excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures drop below freezing, the
rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday will melt leading
to a frozen slush below the snow which may further cause travel
issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow -- 6 more weeks of winter loom

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil on Wednesday.

 Barry Reeger/AP

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday, meaning that if you believe in a groundhog's ability to predict the weather -- we're in for six more weeks of winter.

Phil and his friends at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, have been predicting the seasons since 1887, according to his website.

Though Phil has no meteorology degree, every year on February 2, the United States tunes in for his prediction.

Legend has it that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't, spring will arrive sooner. In 2021 the groundhog did see his shadow, calling for six more weeks of cold.

Turns out he was only half correct, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which manages "one of the largest archives of atmospheric, coastal, geophysical, and oceanic research in the world."

"The contiguous United States saw below average temperatures in February and above average temperatures in March of last year. Phil was 50/50 on his forecast," the NCEI said.

Phil's track record is not perfect, the agency noted. "On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years," it said.

Phil's fans beg to differ. On his website, the "weather predictor extraordinaire" is said to be "accurate 100% of the time."

