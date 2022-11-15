Public open house set Sullivan County road project

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house is happening Wednesday at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School.
The event is to inform the public about changes coming to an intersection near Carlisle.
A proposed reduced conflict intersection, also known as RCI, is currently being planned for the intersection of US 41 and State Road 58.
Plans call for the project to utilize median u-turns to improve safety at the intersection.
The open house begins Wednesday, November 16, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School.
At the event, the public can submit concerns and questions to be addressed by indot.
Gary Brian, INDOT southwest public relations director, spoke on what else visitors can see.
"Folks will be able to take a look at exactly what the intersection is going to look like. They will be able to take a look at how to navigate that intersection," Brian said.
Brian said similar jobs in the past have taken as long as one year to complete and expects this project to be the same.