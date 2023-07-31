Public meetings on carbon well injects in Vermillion, Vigo counties

VIGO/VERMILLION COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A business wants to get EPA approval to inject carbon dioxide.
Wabash Carbon Services LLC plans to inject and store carbon dioxide underground in Vermillion and Vigo counties.
There will be public meetings on Aug. 10 at Indiana State University's Federal Hall in the Magna Carta courtroom.
The public meeting will start at 6 p.m. and it will be followed by a public hearing from 7:30- 9 p.m.
Wabash Carbon Services LLC is a parent company of Wabash Valley Resources LLC. Wabash Valley Resources previously received approval to build two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties.