Public invited to open house at Knox County Jail this weekend

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, work on phase one of the Knox County Jail is complete, other than needing to hook up some computers.
The jail will be holding an open house Sunday to celebrate the completed project. It's happening from 3-7 p.m.
You will be able to see the new garage, booking area and holding cells.
Sheriff Vantlin said he wants to encourage everyone in the community to see the completed project.
"I believe the taxpayers are paying for this, so they have the right to come and look at it if they want too. They should be able to see what they are paying for."
On the east side of the jail, work is still being done to construct the new community corrections facility. Work release be relocating from its location on 8th Street behind the courthouse in Vincennes to the newly-built facility.
Behind the jail, an addition is being constructed to house an additional 100 inmates. Another empty shell is going up that will be ready to house even more jail cells if needed.
Sheriff Vantlin says both of those projects should be completed by the end of the year.