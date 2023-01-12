Public hearing to focus on proposed State Road 63 intersection project

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming public hearing will focus on creating a reduced conflict intersection project on State Road 63 in Vermillion County.
A proposed project from the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the highway near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of E. Co. Rd. 1650 N. in Highland Township.
As proposed, the preferred alternative is to construct a new Reduced Conflict Intersection (median opening) on S.R. 63, approximately 390 ft. north of the north gas station drive to the truck plaza. The proposal eliminates the existing median opening on S.R. 63, located across from the north gas station drive.
The project would also extend and raise the splitter islands at Co. Rd. 1650 N. New pavement markings, advanced street directional signs, and upgraded lighting will also be installed, along with one storm water pipe in the grass median at the north end of the project limits.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the alternative traffic operation will increase the efficiency at which trucks utilize this stretch of S.R. 63, and will also result in high driver compliance.
The public hearing will happen on Wednesday, January 25 at The American Legion, located at 922 W. Ferry Street in Cayuga. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The formal presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The phased construction will involve:
- Phase One: This phase will include outside construction. Crews will be placing temporary traffic control devices and pavement markings close to the southbound, outside lane of traffic. Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during construction. In this phase, crews will be constructing the pavement bump-out for the Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI), which will require restrictions of the southbound, outside lane. Once this phase is completed, crews will remove all temporary traffic control devices and pavement markings from the southbound, outside lane.
- Phase Two: This phase will include inside construction. Crews will be placing temporary traffic control devices and pavement markings to restrict both the northbound and southbound, inside lanes of traffic. Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during construction. Crews will construct the median pavement for the RCI, and also remove the existing median pavement between Co. Rd. 1650 N. and the RCI. Crews will then install permanent signage and pavement markings. Once this phase is completed, crews will remove all temporary traffic control devices and pavement markings from the northbound and southbound, inside lanes.
Construction is currently scheduled to begin in spring 2024 and continue through summer 2024.
Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during and for a period of two (2) weeks following the hearing date, will be evaluated, considered and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to: Metric Environmental, LLC, ATTN: Susan Castle, 6958 Hillsdale Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or SusanC@Metricenv.com or to Arshad Ahmed, INDOT Project Manager at INDOT Crawfordsville District, 41 West 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or arahmed@indot.in.gov. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by Thursday, February 9, 2023.