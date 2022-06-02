 Skip to main content
Public health officials have confirmed the first probable case of the monkeypox virus in Illinois.

US is offering vaccines to certain people exposed to monkeypox. Here's what you should know

Seen here is a 2003 electron microscope image showing mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. Vaccines for monkeypox are now available to some health care workers treating infected people.

 Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

CHICAGO (WTHI) - Here's what we've learned within the past couple of hours.

The patient is an adult male Chicago resident. He recently traveled to Europe.

The patient is isolated at home in good condition.

Health officials are working to identify people who were around the patient.

The state health department doesn't think there's a great risk of extensive spread.

Health officials say it's rare and begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses to a rash.

The viral illness can spread through physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or touching items contaminated with them -- like bedding. It can also spread through respiratory droplets.

