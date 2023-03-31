Protests against Senate Bill 480 take place here in the Wabash Valley - how the local transgender community is responding

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Mint Carmel.
.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash
River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate
flooding is occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue
through Wednesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River is expected to reach Mount Carmel
Sunday morning. Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and Covington
on Sunday. Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash into next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.4
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ was 19.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TORNADO WATCH 98 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, COLUMBUS,
CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FARMERSBURG, FISHERS, FLORA,
FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LEBANON,
LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE,
SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN,
TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Winds will shift to the west and then northwest Saturday.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Protests against Senate Bill 480 take place here in the Wabash Valley - how the local transgender community is responding

  • Updated
  • 0

Protests against Senate Bill 480 take place here in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today, thousands of people are rallying across the country as part of Transgender Day of Visibility. It's in support of the rights of transgender people. That includes a group that peacefully protested in front of the Vigo County courthouse - a protest against the passing of Senate Bill 480.

Senate Bill 480 Protest

News 10 spoke with some of them to share their thoughts and feelings.

Emotions were high in front of the Vigo County courthouse. Zander Dunlap identifies as a trans person. He spearheaded this peaceful protest and disagrees with the legislature's decision.

"It's really harming them not only mentally, but physically as well. I just want to help people be aware, and realize what they're doing before it gets worse," said Dunlap.

Finch Ervin was also at the protest. He has identified as a trans male since he was 13 years old. Ervin talks about how this bill has affected him.

"I'm scared. I'm scared for my existence and my rights. I know some people will think that's silly, but until you're in this situation, you don't really know how scary it is to have your rights questioned," Ervin said.

As protestors like Dunlap and Ervin, spoke on their experiences as a transgender in today's world. The consensus was they wanted their voices to be heard in the face of oppression.

"They're taking away not only from me, but many of my friends and my family and just people in my community. It's just really harmful because it can take away so much. It can even take away people's lives," Dunlap said.

"My personal stance on it is if no one is going to fight for me, I'll fight for myself and for my rights and for our rights as a community as well," said Ervin.

Dunlap and Ervin both said they will keep moving forward no matter what's being decided on the state and national level. They hope their community does the same.