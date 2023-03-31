Protests against Senate Bill 480 take place here in the Wabash Valley - how the local transgender community is responding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today, thousands of people are rallying across the country as part of Transgender Day of Visibility. It's in support of the rights of transgender people. That includes a group that peacefully protested in front of the Vigo County courthouse - a protest against the passing of Senate Bill 480.
News 10 spoke with some of them to share their thoughts and feelings.
Emotions were high in front of the Vigo County courthouse. Zander Dunlap identifies as a trans person. He spearheaded this peaceful protest and disagrees with the legislature's decision.
"It's really harming them not only mentally, but physically as well. I just want to help people be aware, and realize what they're doing before it gets worse," said Dunlap.
Finch Ervin was also at the protest. He has identified as a trans male since he was 13 years old. Ervin talks about how this bill has affected him.
"I'm scared. I'm scared for my existence and my rights. I know some people will think that's silly, but until you're in this situation, you don't really know how scary it is to have your rights questioned," Ervin said.
As protestors like Dunlap and Ervin, spoke on their experiences as a transgender in today's world. The consensus was they wanted their voices to be heard in the face of oppression.
"They're taking away not only from me, but many of my friends and my family and just people in my community. It's just really harmful because it can take away so much. It can even take away people's lives," Dunlap said.
"My personal stance on it is if no one is going to fight for me, I'll fight for myself and for my rights and for our rights as a community as well," said Ervin.
Dunlap and Ervin both said they will keep moving forward no matter what's being decided on the state and national level. They hope their community does the same.