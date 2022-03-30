Protecting yourself from the West NIle virus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The West Nile virus is the most common mosquito borne illness. You get this virus from a bite of an infected mosquito.
According to the CDC about 1 and every 5 people who are infected develop symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and a rash.
Most people recover completely but symptoms can last for weeks or months for some. About 1 and 150 people develop serious symptoms that can even lead to death in some cases. This is because the virus attacks the central nervous system.
Entomologist, Lee Green, says the virus is most popular in Indiana from July to September.
"We detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes in 48 of our 92 counties. Every year we detect West Nile virus in every state" says Green.
It's important to know some tips so you can avoid the virus.
First thing you should do is spray repellent before going outside during peak feeding hours which is at dusk and dawn. Wearing long sleeves and pants can also help prevent mosquitos from reaching you. If you notice a lot of mosquitos outside your house - you can call a vector control company to eliminate them.
"Make sure things like screens and your doors and windows are closed properly so mosquitos can't get into your home. Then move on from outside your home into your home environment which is eliminating any standing water that stands for over a week."
If you develop any of these symptoms you should immediately see a doctor.