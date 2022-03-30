Protecting yourself from the West NIle virus

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river at the following location in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.


...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following rivers
and locations in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight
to 11.8 feet and then begin rising Thursday morning. It will
then rise above flood stage Friday morning to 15.2 feet
Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southerly winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Protecting yourself from the West NIle virus

  • 0
Mosquitos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The West Nile virus is the most common mosquito borne illness. You get this virus from a bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the CDC about 1 and every 5 people who are infected develop symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and a rash.

Most people recover completely but symptoms can last for weeks or months for some. About 1 and 150 people develop serious symptoms that can even lead to death in some cases. This is because the virus attacks the central nervous system.

Entomologist, Lee Green, says the virus is most popular in Indiana from July to September.

"We detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes in 48 of our 92 counties. Every year we detect West Nile virus in every state" says Green. 

It's important to know some tips so you can avoid the virus. 

First thing you should do is spray repellent before going outside during peak feeding hours which is at dusk and dawn. Wearing long sleeves and pants can also help prevent mosquitos from reaching you. If you notice a lot of mosquitos outside your house - you can call a vector control company to eliminate them.

"Make sure things like screens and your doors and windows are closed properly so mosquitos can't get into your home. Then move on from outside your home into your home environment which is eliminating any standing water that stands for over a week."

If you develop any of these symptoms you should immediately see a doctor. 

