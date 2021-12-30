Prosecutor's office explains sentencing for man who entered a plea deal for rape, strangulation charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the plea and sentencing for a man in a domestic violence and standoff case.
On Wednesday, we first told you Edward Wilson entered a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to rape, domestic battery, and strangulation.
We can tell you the defense and prosecution argued the sentence. A judge ordered Wilson to nine years of work release, with credit for time served.
We spoke with Prosecutor Terry Modesitt about the outcome of this case. He said while some aspects of the outcome were locked in because of the plea agreement, there was an argued sentence.
Both the defense and the prosecution argued their cases in front of a judge, who ultimately ordered the sentence.
Modesitt explained his office works closely to hear out the victims in these kinds of cases, and that relationships can complicate domestic violence cases.
The victim requested the court drop a no-contact order directly after the case was filed. The victim also attended the sentencing hearing and spoke.
"Some of these cases, there's no perfect answer. There's no exact right answer. The only thing I would say is both the court and our office are in the best position to know all the details. The public never gets all of the details because there are some things we can't tell them," said Modesitt.