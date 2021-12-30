Prosecutor's office explains sentencing for man who entered a plea deal for rape, strangulation charges

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Prosecutor's office explains sentencing for man who entered a plea deal for rape, strangulation charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Edward Wilson

Edward Wilson

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the plea and sentencing for a man in a domestic violence and standoff case.

On Wednesday, we first told you Edward Wilson entered a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to rape, domestic battery, and strangulation.

We can tell you the defense and prosecution argued the sentence. A judge ordered Wilson to nine years of work release, with credit for time served.

We spoke with Prosecutor Terry Modesitt about the outcome of this case. He said while some aspects of the outcome were locked in because of the plea agreement, there was an argued sentence.

Both the defense and the prosecution argued their cases in front of a judge, who ultimately ordered the sentence.

Modesitt explained his office works closely to hear out the victims in these kinds of cases, and that relationships can complicate domestic violence cases.

The victim requested the court drop a no-contact order directly after the case was filed. The victim also attended the sentencing hearing and spoke.

"Some of these cases, there's no perfect answer. There's no exact right answer. The only thing I would say is both the court and our office are in the best position to know all the details. The public never gets all of the details because there are some things we can't tell them," said Modesitt.

