Prosecutor's office clears Terre Haute officers of wrongdoing after police-involved shooting at U.S. Lawns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office cleared officers of wrongdoing after last week's police-involved shooting in Terre Haute.

It happened on July 25 at the U.S. Lawns building on Terre Haute's north side, near North Vigo High School.

According to the prosecutor's office, Christopher Fortin pulled a handgun from his pocket and raised it toward officers.

What happened

On July 25, police received reports about a barricaded person at U.S. Lawns on Fruitridge. Police were called to the business just before 7 a.m. after getting reports that there was a man, later identified as Fortin inside, pointing a gun at workers.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Fortin with a handgun and called for backup. Fortin allegedly refused to leave the building. The Special Response Team and negotiators worked to contact Fortin for over two hours.

What did the cameras show?

According to the prosecutor's office, they used surveillance and police-worn body cameras to investigate the shooting.

After the standoff, Fortin reportedly climbed out of a window at U.S. Lawns, and started running across a parking lot. Two Terre Haute officers, identified as Officers Neese and Pounds told Fortin to show them his hands and get on the ground.

Officials said Fortin refused, pulled a handgun from a pocket, and raised it toward the officers, moving into a shooting stance. The two officers fired 14 shots between the two of them, ultimately killing Fortin.

"Both Terre Haute Officers are cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Christopher Fortin." Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a written statement. "Mental illness, methamphetamine and guns – this combination of factors were all present when Mr. Fortin pulled a gun on Terre Haute Police Officers responding to an armed individual illegally inside a business. Unfortunately, these officers were called upon to respond with deadly force to protect themselves and one another."

When it comes to the number of shots fired by police, Modesitt went on to say, "The law does not limit or try to define how much deadly force is appropriate. Whether three shots or eleven shots, the deadly force used by the officers in this situation is legally protected."

See the full statement from the prosecutor's office below.