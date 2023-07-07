Prosecutor says deputy justified in southern Vigo County police involved shooting that killed one - here's what happened

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office wrapped up its investigation into a police-involved shooting on June 14.

Police were called to a home on 7479 South Carlisle Street for a welfare check for James Dockery, 45. Officials said he was suicidal. Another deputy, who was on duty, identified as Sergeant Chris Hawkins, arrived; he said he noticed Dockery had guns.

Police said Hawkins gave Huebner a department-issued service rifle since he was unarmed. Police said they gave Dockery commands to drop his weapon. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the deputies.

That is when Deputy Huebner reportedly shot Dockery. He died at the scene.

The case was sent to the prosecutor's office for further investigation into the shooting.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says Huebner was justified in shooting and killing Dockery.

"Mr. Dockery was in the middle of a crisis situation and introduced multiple firearms into the situation. At different times, he pointed a handgun and a long rifle at the responding deputies – Deputy Chris Hawkins and Deputy Dayton Huebner. Deputies initially attempted to speak with Mr. Dockery and requested that he put down his firearms." Prosecutor Modesitt said in a written release. "Mr. Dockery refused to put down his firearms after being asked or instructed to do so at least five times by the deputies. During that time, Mr. Dockery exchanged his pistol for an assault style rifle. Mr. Dockery took cover behind a vehicle and aimed the rifle at Deputy Huebner. At that time, Deputy Huebner fired once, killing Mr. Dockery. This action is protected by Indiana's self-defense laws."

Police later searched Dockery's garage. They said they found a handgun, an assault-style rifle and a backpack with three more guns and ammo.

Here's what the prosecutor's office said happened

According to the prosecutor's office, dispatchers received a 911 call from a person saying she was concerned about Dockery's safety. This was after posts he made on social media.

One of the posts on social media said, "Is it bad that I want to go out in a blaze of fury???"

Dockery reportedly told the person that called 911 to tell dispatchers he had 190 rounds of ammunition.

Deputy Huebner arrived while the 911 call was still happening - at Dockery's request. Huebner didn't know Dockery was armed when he got there. The deputy was in a personal vehicle and unarmed.

The 911 caller was heard asking Huebner to stop Dockery from entering the house because he was drunk and had guns. A short time later, the caller was heard yelling, "Oh my God, he has a gun."

The prosecutor's office said this when Huebner moved back, behind his vehicle.

Deputy Hawkins, who was on duty, arrived in a sheriff's office SUV. Huebner told Hawkins Dockery had a gun. That is when Hawkins drew his weapon and then gave Huebner a department-issued rifle.

The deputies reportedly asked Dockery to drop his weapon five different times. Dockery allegedly aimed a rife at the deputies - which led to Huebner shooting Dockery once.