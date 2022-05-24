Prosecutor: Officer-involved fatal shooting in Greene County justified

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County prosecutor has found a local police chief was justified in fatally shooting a man.
It's an update to a story we first told you about in late April. Officers responded to a call about a disruptive person in Jasonville.
We learned more about what happened and who was involved.
Investigators say Stephen Wheeler was threatening citizens with a knife. When police arrived, they told him to drop the knife.
According to officers, he charged Jasonville police chief Ryan Van Horn. That's when the chief fired a shot, which hit Wheeler.
Wheeler later died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw said Wheeler's actions were consistent with someone who sought suicide by cop.
Holtsclaw said chief Van Horn's actions protected himself and others under Indiana law.