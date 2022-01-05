Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun

  • Updated
  • 0

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A police officer who was killed at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle, a prosecutor said.

Illinois suspects

Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, were shot on Dec. 29 while investigating a noise complaint regarding dogs barking in a parked car outside a Comfort Inn. Bailey remained hospitalized Monday and is “fighting for his life,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris.

Rowe said during Monday’s hearing that Harris’ co-defendant, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, had his own gun and used it to shoot Bailey in the head after the officers knocked on the pair’s hotel room door, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Rowe said Sullivan then allegedly shot at Rittmanic as she tried to run away before he chased her down a hallway and pinned her against a door. As Sullivan and Rittmanic scuffled, he said Sullivan called out to Harris and she helped him disarm Rittmanic.

Rowe said the encounter was captured on Rittmanic’s body camera.

He said Sullivan and Harris then allegedly stood over Rittmanic pointing guns at her as she lay on the floor, already shot once.

“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, ‘Just leave, you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t, please don’t,’” Rowe said. “She was desperately pleading for her life.”

While Harris held Sullivan’s gun, Sullivan allegedly fired two shots from what prosecutors believe to be Rittmanic’s gun, striking the sergeant in the neck area, Rowe said.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with fatally shooting Rittmanic, 49, and critically wounding Bailey, 27. Sullivan, who was arrested in Indiana, is fighting extradition to Illinois.

Rowe said his office will seek life sentences on the state charges. He has asked the Justice Department to review the case with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state.

Rowe said in a news release that there is “recent precedent” for pursuing the federal death penalty for the murder of a law enforcement officer and also precedent for pursuing it in “non-death penalty states.”

A message seeking additional comment was left for Rowe on Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you