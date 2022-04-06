Prosecutor explains when deadly force is legally justified

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police arrested Darrell Bemis Tuesday. He owns Darrell's Diamonds jewelry store in the meadows. He now faces a charge of criminal recklessness.
Officers arrived at Meadows Shopping Center after a report of a theft at the jewelry store. The Terre Haute police department says a man stole merchandise.
Witnesses described seeing two white male suspects running out of the shopping center. They added one man was carrying a box under his sweatshirt as he ran.
Police say Bemis chased after the suspects, and then fired his gun toward them.
Many on social media voiced their concerns about the charges the store owner now faces. News 10 stopped by Terry Modesitt's office.
He explained when using deadly force is legally justified.
"In a situation where you're defending your property you cannot use deadly force unless there is serious bodily injury being threatened to you right at the time."
Joe Walton was there when all the commotion went down, he explains what happened.
"A fellow running out the door carrying an object he shouldn't be carrying he was pursued by someone else who fired off two more shots in the air at that time when he finished I took off after the fellow and was able to recover the merchandise."
The 72-year-old says he sprang into action.
"He was rather shocked I came up on him that fast so he threw the merchandise up in the air and took off and didn't want to turn back."
Modesitt adds this could carry a jail sentence.
"It depends on how the crime will be categorized I mean if it's criminal recklessness in Indiana that's a class level 5 felony which can be 1 to 6 years."
Modesitt also adds it doesn't matter if you agree with the law or not, you could still face consequences.